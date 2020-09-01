S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,782 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for 1.3% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $63,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in S&P Global by 10.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other S&P Global news, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $361.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,001. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $88.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc has a 12-month low of $186.05 and a 12-month high of $369.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.