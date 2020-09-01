SparksPay (SPK) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last Week

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $20,155.89 and $37.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000785 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About SparksPay

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 9,596,281 coins and its circulating supply is 8,605,288 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/SparksPay

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

