SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.44. Approximately 50,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 223,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $860,000.

