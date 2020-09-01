SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES) Shares Down 2.8%

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XES)’s share price fell 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $34.59 and last traded at $34.53. 37,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 208,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $522,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas equipment and services sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

