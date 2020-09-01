Spendcoin (SPND) Market Cap Reaches $9.36 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $772,856.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00131733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.19 or 0.01640060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00197940 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00175028 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00185594 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,120,346 tokens. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

