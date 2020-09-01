State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 310,095 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 238.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,095 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $55,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,687,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,345,000 after purchasing an additional 102,641 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,938 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,799,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,625,000 after acquiring an additional 190,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,633,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,634,000 after acquiring an additional 833,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,295,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,177 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.31. 3,698,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,120. The company has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.