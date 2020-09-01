State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 984.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,488 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $65,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Iqvia by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after buying an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia in the 1st quarter worth about $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after purchasing an additional 969,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Iqvia by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,154.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total value of $11,173,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,034,251 shares of company stock valued at $483,026,134 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Iqvia from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Iqvia from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.11.

IQV traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.75. 684,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,765. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $169.14.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

