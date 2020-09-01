State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 858,304 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 455.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,046,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858,304 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.18% of Centene worth $66,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Centene by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,260,000 after buying an additional 237,168 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 582,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CNC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

CNC stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $61.32. 2,147,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,874,979. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $2,307,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,861 shares of company stock valued at $13,843,387. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

