State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,924,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 268,084 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in AT&T were worth $148,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 166,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 105,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $9,183,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of T traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.81. The company had a trading volume of 26,839,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,562,945. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

