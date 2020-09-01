State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,544,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $160,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 455,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 63,731 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,023,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,022.5% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 687,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,975 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,541 shares during the period.

INDA traded down $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,372,417 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

