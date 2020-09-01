State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 13.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,497 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 65,511 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $78,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,212,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,868. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $220.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.40.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

