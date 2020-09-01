State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245,533 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.26% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $79,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.03. 14,418,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,631,406. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.07.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.