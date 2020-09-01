State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,503 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $66,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

HON traded down $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.55. 13,012,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,848. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.81. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.