State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,375,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF accounts for 2.6% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 12.20% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $535,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 540.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.07. 2,961,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,280. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

