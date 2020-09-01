State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $133.14 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,590 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Netflix worth $133,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. BofA Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.77.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total transaction of $26,477,024.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,477,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,792,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,223,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,617 shares of company stock worth $119,236,190. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $5.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $529.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,809,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $498.49 and its 200 day moving average is $430.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.28 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The stock has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

