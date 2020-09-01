State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $163.07 Million Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Shopify makes up about 0.8% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.15% of Shopify worth $163,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 637.1% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $352,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 56.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $24.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,066.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,006.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $729.43. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,115.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,748.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3,740.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $860.00 to $998.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,050.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.54.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

