State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $228.05 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $228,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 30,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 525.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $29.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,761,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,203,844. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

