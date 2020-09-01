State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $60.99 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367,085 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,530 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $60,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6,876.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 322,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 317,690 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 14,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

TD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,550. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $58.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average is $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.99 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.589 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.32%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

