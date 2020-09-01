State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $71.08 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $71,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

CNI traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,893. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $107.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average is $87.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

