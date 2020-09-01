State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 814,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $63,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after buying an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,789,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,207,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,890 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,577. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.10. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

