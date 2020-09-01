State of Tennessee Treasury Department Increases Stock Holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 116,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.05% of Linde worth $60,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Linde by 450.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Linde by 15.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Linde by 13.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Linde by 97.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Linde by 115.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. Argus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.11.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.74. 959,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $254.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.54.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.963 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

