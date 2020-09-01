State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 265,853 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Texas Instruments worth $60,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.15. 2,884,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,705,031. The stock has a market cap of $131.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $134.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Charter Equity raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,854.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

