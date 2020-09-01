State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 31,570 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $9.90 on Monday, hitting $1,629.53. 1,121,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,534.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,388.27. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,652.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,115.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,805.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

