State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 22,108 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025,872 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 22,108 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $114,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.07.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.67 on Monday, hitting $131.87. 11,020,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,419,887. The company has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a PE ratio of -212.69, a PEG ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

