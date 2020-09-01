State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 608,443 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,436,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,443 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.17% of Boston Scientific worth $85,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,168,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,718,000 after acquiring an additional 387,556 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 93.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,000,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,658,000 after purchasing an additional 484,800 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,168,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,131,000 after purchasing an additional 144,678 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 207,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BSX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,755 shares of company stock valued at $574,168 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $41.02. 4,542,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,547,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

