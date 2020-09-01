State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 89,085 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,085 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.14% of Baxter International worth $61,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.72.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $124,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,264.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,516,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,364. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.