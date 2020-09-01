State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,598 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 55,057 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Adobe worth $128,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Adobe by 256.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $513.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,926,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $255.13 and a 1-year high of $533.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.15.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,411 shares of company stock valued at $42,400,055 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

