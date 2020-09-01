State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 123,142 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,142 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly And Co worth $87,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total transaction of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average is $150.11. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $170.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

