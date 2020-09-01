State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,344 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $2.33 on Monday, reaching $347.15. 1,458,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.60. The firm has a market cap of $138.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $350.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Broadcom from $333.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.81.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total value of $30,915.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 709,434 shares of company stock worth $225,863,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.