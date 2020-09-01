State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 260,581 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 260,581 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $106,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Comcast by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 47,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,975,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,984,568. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93. The company has a market cap of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.41.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.