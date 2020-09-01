State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 39 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.22% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $77,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 54.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CP traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $295.68. 295,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,211. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $302.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.86 and a 200-day moving average of $249.11. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.32. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7065 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 19.69%.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $341.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $401.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $271.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

