State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 390,848 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 390,848 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $104,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $563,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 20,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,693 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,159. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.47.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.17. 1,154,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.01. The company has a market cap of $136.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.