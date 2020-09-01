State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 397,775 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,526,402 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 397,775 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $84,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,365,338. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

