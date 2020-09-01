State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 403,256 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,458 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 403,256 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $91,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 118.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $312.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,883,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,546,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $324.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

