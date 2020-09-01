State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 540,459 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 540,459 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $119,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.0% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares during the period. King Wealth increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 11,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 56,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 21,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares in the company, valued at $27,366,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $340,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.20. 6,380,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,546,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.12 billion, a PE ratio of -621.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $68.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 28.47% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

