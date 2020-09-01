Steem Dollars Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. Steem Dollars has a market capitalization of $6.15 million and approximately $41,231.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00008803 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,632.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.01 or 0.02329888 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001817 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00850238 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002430 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,002,565 coins. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

