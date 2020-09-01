Storeum (STO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.00

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Storeum has a market cap of $1,238.18 and approximately $9.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Storeum has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Storeum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002981 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000164 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002465 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum (STO) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

