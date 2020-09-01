StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0029

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. StormX has a total market cap of $21.87 million and $1.28 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StormX has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One StormX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $718.57 or 0.06134559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004157 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00036388 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00017288 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (STMX) is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 9,470,136,542 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,436,037,574 tokens. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

Buying and Selling StormX

