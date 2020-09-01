Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,812,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,307,526,000 after purchasing an additional 136,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,006,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,166,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,216,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,034,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,721 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stryker by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 427,056 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379,024 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $428,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total transaction of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.25.

SYK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.16. The company had a trading volume of 946,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,581. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.