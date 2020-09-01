SWYFT Price Tops $0.23 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. SWYFT has a total market cap of $162,201.74 and $20,954.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SWYFT token can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001959 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SWYFT has traded up 23.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00134882 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.54 or 0.01643803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00198607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000830 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00178821 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00190866 BTC.

About SWYFT

SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 706,940 tokens. SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network

SWYFT Token Trading

SWYFT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SWYFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

