Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Tarku Resources Ltd (CVE:TKU)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 22,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 98,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The stock has a market cap of $703,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU)

Tarku Resources Ltd. explores for precious, base, and strategic metal properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, and EGP metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Chateau Fort, Richardson, Bullion, Apollo, Atlas, and Admiral projects located in Quebec. The company also has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Guercheville project located in Quebec.

