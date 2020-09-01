Tekla Capital Management LLC Has $43.18 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,617 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.6% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $43,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $7.23 on Monday, hitting $114.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,053. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200 day moving average of $102.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $121.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.79. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALXN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

