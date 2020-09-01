Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 719,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.8% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CVS Health worth $46,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in CVS Health by 71.8% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 718 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.13.

Shares of CVS traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.12. 5,045,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,761,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.26. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.