Tekla Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,489 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,478 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 1.7% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $43,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.47. 5,699,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.13. The company has a market cap of $144.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.