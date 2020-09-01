Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,896 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Horizon Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 642.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. King Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 860.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $64.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.23.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $7,979,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 29,576 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $2,240,677.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,884 shares of company stock worth $12,473,054. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.12. 1,023,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.72. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

