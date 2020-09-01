Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,485 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Tekla Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $792,404,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 456.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 737,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,011,000 after purchasing an additional 604,910 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 105.2% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 986,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,269,000 after purchasing an additional 505,706 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,422,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,900,000 after purchasing an additional 489,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 819.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 520,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,604,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

ZBH stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.88. The company had a trading volume of 736,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,607. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 880.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.21.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

