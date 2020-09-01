Tekla Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,273 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises 0.9% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $22,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,547,729. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $58.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,582.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $92,275.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,755 shares of company stock worth $574,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSX. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

