Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 163,700 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tekla Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 163,700 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.79. 31,148,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,662,607. The company has a market cap of $210.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.19.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

