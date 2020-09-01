Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 51,832 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 206,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,832 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co comprises approximately 1.3% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $33,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 668.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,660,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,034,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,654,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,024 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 53,770 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total value of $8,686,005.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,798,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,059,892,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,646 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock worth $91,393,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $148.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,102,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,910,042. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $101.36 and a 52-week high of $170.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Guggenheim raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.33.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

