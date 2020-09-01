TERA (TERA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.02 Million

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, TERA has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. TERA has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CHAOEX and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00135345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $191.91 or 0.01640729 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00198547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000829 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00180488 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00189125 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation . TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org

Buying and Selling TERA

TERA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CHAOEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TERA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

